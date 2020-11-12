Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon goes virtual, offers free, global participation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 edition of the biggest running event in the valley arrives tomorrow, when the Rock ‘n’ Roll VR Las Vegas brings its virtual event to the running world — free and available globally.

That’s right, there’s no mass of moving humanity. No traffic worries. No outlandish costumes and no roadside hydration stations. Yet, anyway.

Marathon organizers have been unable to confirm a future event date for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon & Half Marathon, but they say they are working diligently and will provide an update as soon as one is available.

The virtual event offers participants a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and Remix challenge options. Registration remains open.

“All Rock ‘n’ Roll® Virtual Running™ (VR™) Series races during the Rock ‘n’ Road Trip begin weekly on Fridays at 5 a.m. ET and close Sundays at 11:59 p.m. ET with participants being able to compete in the virtual tour stop anywhere, indoors or outdoors, as long as the distance of their choosing is completed in one session,” according to a Thursday news release.

To register for Rock ‘n’ Road Trip event, runners or walkers only need to sign up through the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running Club platform and connect to their tracker app. Runners can then complete their registration by going to the “Events” tab and clicking “Register Now” for free on the virtual race page.

Through the Rock ‘n’ Road Trip, participants will be able to earn exclusive digital event badges for every race and distance they complete; download race bib to personalize the experience; reward themselves for their efforts with cool destination themed finisher medals and T-Shirts; and earn points redeemable for sweet swag and more at www.runrocknrollstore.com/rock-n-roll-vr. Finishers who complete the Remix Challenge also earn access to additional medals.

“While the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series will not make its annual stop in the City of Lights this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t infuse this weekend’s virtual version of the esteemed event with the sights, lights, and sounds of the entertainment Capital of the World,” marathon organizers say.