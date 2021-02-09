Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon becomes a half-marathon in 3-year deal with LVCVA

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, competitors run by Mandalay Bay during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip in Las Vegas. Distance runners will cover a shorter course when the Rock ‘n Roll race series returns to the Las Vegas Strip in February 2022, tourism and event officials said Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS — Distance runners will cover a shorter course when the Rock ‘n’ Roll race series returns to the Las Vegas Strip in a year.

Tourism and event officials said Tuesday the marathon will become a half-marathon under a three-year, $450,000 agreement approved by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board.

The marathon traces its origin to 1967. It moved to the Las Vegas Strip in 2005 and became a Rock ‘n’ Roll series race in 2009, held at night in November.

Races in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories