Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon becomes a half-marathon in 3-year deal with LVCVA

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, competitors run by Mandalay Bay during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip in Las Vegas. Distance runners will cover a shorter course when the Rock ‘n Roll race series returns to the Las Vegas Strip in February 2022, tourism and event officials said Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS — Distance runners will cover a shorter course when the Rock ‘n’ Roll race series returns to the Las Vegas Strip in a year.

Tourism and event officials said Tuesday the marathon will become a half-marathon under a three-year, $450,000 agreement approved by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board.

The marathon traces its origin to 1967. It moved to the Las Vegas Strip in 2005 and became a Rock ‘n’ Roll series race in 2009, held at night in November.

Races in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the pandemic.