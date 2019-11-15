Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon happens Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some 35,000 people from all over the world will be in Las Vegas this weekend to take part in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon.

It kicks off Friday with a health and fitness expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center. On Saturday, there is the 5K, Ruck March and pre-marathon concert with Kesha. Sunday is the 10K half and full marathon and close a portion of the Las Vegas Strip and other streets.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon ambassador Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to compete in the Boston Marathon, and Humana Veterans executive Darin Davis stopped by the 8 News New studio to talk about the race.

The race is also helping out a local non-profit while honoring veterans.