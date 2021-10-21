Rock icon Gene Simmons lists Henderson estate for sale at nearly $15M

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — American musician, singer, songwriter, and artist best known as the frontman and co-founder of the KISS rock band has listed his Southern Nevada estate for sale at $14,950,000.

Simmons’ 11,000-square-foot estate modern desert mansion is located in the prestigious Ascaya community in Henderson and boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the Las Vegas valley and the Strip.

Evangelina Duke-Petroni, broker-salesperson with The Ivan Sher Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, is representing Simmons in the sale.

“This home offers so much, from its incredible sweeping valley views and its contemporary modern architecture to its dedication to privacy and exclusivity,” Evangelina Duke-Petroni said.

Duke-Petroni shared the images below of the 7 Talus Court at Ascaya.

The estate features three levels, including a lower-level basement, six bedrooms, eight baths, and 11 attached garage spaces.

The estate features three levels, including a lower-level basement, six bedrooms, eight baths, and 11 attached garage spaces.

The majority of the estate’s rooms showcase floor-to-ceiling windows and disappearing glass walls for a seamless indoor-outdoor experience, including in the kitchen where sliding pocket doors open to a covered outdoor kitchen and a direct view of the Strip.

The home also includes a dining room with disappearing corner walls and a commercial elevator to all three levels and a built-in tropical fish tank.

The lower level of the estate boasts an 11-seat theater with state-of-the-art theater equipment, a private bar, and a lounge area.

“The attention to detail is very prevalent throughout the home,” Duke-Petroni added.

A separate staircase leads from the bar to a resort-style backyard with a sunken firepit and a centerpiece pool with a shallow lounge area and spa.

The estate features a private garden with walking trails adjacent to the house.

For more information about the estate, you can call 702-278-3222 or visit www.isluxury.com.

Simmons may be leaving his residence in the Henderson area, but the Kiss rock band is calling Vegas home of their “End of the Road World Tour from December 2020 to February 2022.