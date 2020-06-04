1  of  2
Rock climber Alex Honnold adding his voice to protests in downtown Las Vegas

Alex Honnold Facebook post

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock climber Alex Honnold plans to join protests tonight in downtown Las Vegas.

In a Facebook post that says a lot about civic responsibility, he recognizes “how privileged I am to be able to put my time and effort into quixotic dreams like El Cap.”

On the three-year anniversary of his famous achievement — climbing the granite face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park with no climbing equipment and no assistance — Honnold also recognizes civic opportunity.

“Free Solo,” the 2018 movie chronicling Honnold’s achievement, won an Academy Award for Best Documentary.

The Las Vegas resident points out that Nevada is in the midst of a primary election, with the opportunity to select our leaders. Particularly, judges.

“On a related note, we cast our mail in ballots in the June 9 Nevada elections yesterday. Most of the choices were for district judges, which are an important step in criminal justice reform. It seemed fitting to be voting for judges in the midst of nation wide protests around our dysfunctional justice system,” he said.

