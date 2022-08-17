LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One local school is taking music to the next level with a new music production lab for high school students.

The Rock Academy of Performing Arts at the Delta Academy, a charter school, now has a state-of-the-art production lab to help students with their music-making.

“We’re very proud of the fact that it’s a music conservatory, or a high school program, not an after-school program, a true music program in the contemporary sense,” said Paul Shihadeh, lead instructor.

He said the program is still enrolling students and if you’re interested, click here.

The new lab allows the Rock academy to add two new courses including the digital audio workstation/music production class using pro tools and music technology.

The program is designed for students who want to work in the music industry.