New portables at The Delta Academy offer additional space for the Rock Academy. (Credit: The Delta Academy/RAPA)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rock Academy of Performing Arts is expanding its music program for high school students, New portables were unveiled at the Delta Academy’s campus this week.

The portables offer additional space to expand the music program which offers aspiring vocalists and musicians a place to perform and learn how to build careers within the rock ‘n roll music industry.

The Rock Academy is still accepting auditions for students to join the 2023-24 school year. Audition form requests can be found at this link. More information about Delta Academy, which is an accredited charter school that offers the Rock Academy, can be found here,