Missing man last seen on Mt. Charleston, police ask for help locating him

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help locating a missing man.

Police say 42-year-old Rocco Rinella was last seen on Mount Charleston on November 3. Detectives believe Rinella may have been hitchhiking in the area.

According to police, Rinella might be suffering from severe emotional destress and in need of medical help.

Rinella is described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He also has what police call “disfigured ears.”

Anyone with information regarding Rocco Rinella and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact

the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business

hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com