Robot server helps with demand at valley restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular valley restaurant Rachel’s Kitchen has recently gotten some extra help in the dining room, but not in the way you might think.

Servi, a robot helping serve tables over the last few weeks, is the newest staff member at the restaurant.

“I think it’s great. She comes over and she delivers. People are not thrilled with interacting with others and it solves that problem,” customer Tiffany Helmey said. “I noticed that it takes the pressure off the people behind the counter. I eat here several times a week and it’s nice to see that pressure off them.”

Servi talks, delivers food, and is helping relieve the business as the limited staff tries to keep up with demand among many employee shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It definitely hasn’t hurt. She is not here to replace anyone but to help the team members that are here. We have been very busy which has been great. She is an extra hand that helps serve guests,” founder of Rachel’s Kitchen Debbie Roxarzade told 8 News Now.

According to Roxarzade, the financial investment into the robot is paying off after she was searching for ways to grow her business during the pandemic.

“We just put the food on top of it, then we set which table it’s going to and we press go, and it goes,” employee Jose Ramirez demonstrated.

So far, Servi is only roaming indoors and gets charged overnight. She can be programmed to do more, and the robotic help could be expanded at other locations.