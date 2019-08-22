Robocall fight brings states, phone companies together

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Phone companies have agreed to cooperate with state attorneys general to protect consumers from illegal robocalls and make it easier for authorities to investigate and prosecute violators.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and AGs from every other state and Washington D.C. have agreed with 11 phone companies to make changes at the network and consumer level, and to do a better job of identifying the violators.

The participating phone companies include AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and Windstream. The companies will continue to optimize robocall protections as technology and scammer techniques change.

Phone companies will work to prevent illegal robocalls by:

Implementing call-blocking technology at the network level at no cost to customers

Making additional free, easy-to-use call blocking and labeling tools available to customers

Implementing technology to authenticate that calls are coming from a valid source

Monitoring their networks for robocall traffic

Phone companies will assist state anti-robocall enforcement by:

Confirming the identities of customers so bad actors can be identified and investigated

Investigating and taking action against suspicious callers, including notifying law enforcement and state attorneys general

Working with law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to trace the origins of illegal robocalls

Requiring telephone companies with which they contract to cooperate in traceback identification

“Every Nevadan has been affected by illegal and annoying robocalls, and some of these calls can be outright dangerous when scammers demand money and make threats,” Ford said in a Thursday news release. “Rest assured my office and others across the country are working together to attack this problem and defend consumers at the network level.”

Henning Schulzrinne, Levi Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering at Columbia University, said, “I hope that all parts of the telecommunication industry, both large and small, will commit to rapidly implementing these principles and work with state and federal authorities to make people want to answer their phone again without fear of being defrauded or annoyed.”