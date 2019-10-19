Robbery suspects arrested after pursuit early Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police have multiple suspects in custody following an early morning pursuit near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of West Sahara Avenue after 6:20 a.m. Saturday on an armed robbery when one gunshot was reported.

The robbery suspects fled the area and a vehicle pursuit followed at Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. The pursuit later ended at Carla Ann and Pecos Road with the suspects being taken into custody.

A Metro patrol car was sideswiped by another car during the incident.

No injuries were reported and the incident is still being investigated.