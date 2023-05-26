LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police shot and injured a robbery suspect late Thursday evening, according to a release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD officials said at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, detectives were surveilling a robbery suspect near the intersection of Valley View and Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, he pulled a gun, forcing officers to shoot him, LVMPD officials said in a video.

Photo: Mark Mutchler (KLAS)

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed as in stable condition. No one else was injured in the incident, police said.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or the officer or officers involved in the shooting. More information on the incident is expected to be released in the next three days.

The incident represents the department’s second officer-involved shooting of 2023, according to police officials.