Robbery, shooting suspect who was shot by Henderson Police dies from injuries

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The man who was shot by Henderson Police after allegedly robbing a fast-food restaurant Wednesday night has died from his injuries, according to authorities. Everything unfolded last night around 7:13 p.m. when officers responded to the 1200 block of W. Warm Springs Road in reference to a panic alarm coming from the freezer of a fast-food establishment.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a 35-year-old man employee in the freezer of suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. His condition critical, but he is said to be stable.

Witnesses on scene directed officers to the area the suspect had last been seen in. The suspect was found walking near a median armed with two handguns. Officers announced themselves to the 18-year-old man who immediately began firing shots at officers. They fired back, shooting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased suspect, whose identity will be released later by the Clark County Coroner, is a primary suspect in several armed commercial robberies that recently occurred within the City of Henderson.

This is the fifth officer-involved shooting in Henderson’s jurisdiction for 2019. The involved Henderson Police Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, and names will be released after 48 hours, per department policy.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.