LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A scary encounter took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Highlands Marketplace after a woman said she was robbed in the parking lot.

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed that a robbery took place just after 11:30 am near Southern Highlands Parkway and Cactus Avenue.

“Typically Southern Highlands is one of the safer areas in Vegas so hearing something like this is very concerning, especially happening during broad daylight,” Carlos Williams co-owns SOHI Fitness near where the robbery took place said.

8 News Now spoke to the woman allegedly involved, who is now ok, but did not want to go on camera. She shared that she had just left the bank to deposit money when she arrived at work to then be bombarded by four men who attempted to carjack her at gunpoint.

Pulling her by her hair, the woman claimed she was able to yell for help when one of the men grabbed her purse and that’s when they all took off she told 8 News Now.

Several people who work in the area also stated that this wasn’t the only incident of the day as a similar situation happened at the Smith’s grocery store located in the same complex earlier in the morning.

Lezetta Kelley who works at StretchLab said she knew about the incidents before even coming to work.

“One of our flexologists let the whole group know about the entire incident immediately,” Kelley said. “Knowing that those types of people are coming into this area, which I considered a safe community. I live five minutes away, it’s very shocking!”

As for security at the marketplace, there are outside cameras, but Lezetta said there’s not enough patrolling.

“Clearly we need more security to prevent these types of situations from happening,” she expressed.

8 News Now reached out to Olympia Companies which manages the complex but did not get a response back.