LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police’s latest crime numbers show a dramatic decrease in property crimes around the Strip, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s statistical crime briefing showed.

When looking at the numbers, robberies, and burglaries were down nearly 40% while car thefts were down almost 20%. Arrests in the Resort Corridor were up by 44%, the report showed.

This is good news for a city that relies on tourists for its economy.

Jonathan Alvarez with Crime Stoppers of Nevada said the drop in crime along the Resort Corridor is thanks to efforts from law enforcement and private security like his firm Protective Force International.

“The strip itself is the lifeline of I believe our state to enhance safety and security measures and invest in those measures is exactly what needs to be done day in and day out,” Alvarez said. “I think a lot of it has to do with law enforcement community outreach and how they are so transparent within our community.”

Alvarez said that transparency can help build trust within the community and lead locals to report more crime. He also said security is like an onion, there are a lot of layers. There is video surveillance, uniformed, and visible security personnel, and convert or hidden security measures that the public is not aware of. There’s even an important role that is often overlooked,

“The workers themselves in the casinos that plays a huge role in force multiplier. Where the casinos themselves are investing in safety and security training. Even the most basic see something say something measures can potentially deter something catastrophic or even minimal crime from occurring if someone knows what to look for,” Alvarez said.

Bringing all these efforts together when compared to last year, robberies are down by 12, burglaries are down by 103, and vehicle thefts are down by 34.

“Increased enforcement measures and increased safety measures ultimately provide and prove that you can have a safer community,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said the best way for you to protect yourself is to be aware of your surroundings and the easiest way to do that is to put down your phone.

If you know something about any criminal activity you can report it to Crime Stoppers at (702)-385-5555 to remain anonymous or on their website.