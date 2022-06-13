LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Starting Wednesday, June 15, at 7 a.m. eastbound Cheyenne Avenue, between North Rampart Boulevard and North Soaring Gulls Drive, will be reduced to one lane for scheduled roadway improvements.

The roadwork will end on Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The three westbound travel lanes will be unaffected. Following the paving, the utilities will be raised to be flush with the new pavement.

The current work consists of full-depth pavement removal and reconstruction, sanitary sewer manhole adjustment, and installation of new traffic delineations.