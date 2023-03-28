LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A roadwork project will begin in April for a portion of the southeast Las Vegas Valley and could impact drivers through June.

Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two travel lanes in each direction between Serene Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from Sunday, April 2, starting at 9 p.m. and continuing through mid-June, according to Clark County officials.

To speed up the work and reduce the impacts on drivers, the contractor will be working two shifts to fully replace the road’s pavement, necessitating lane reductions 24 hours a day.

The roadwork is part of the county’s “Various Roadway Rehab” project, which includes resurfacing several roadways throughout the Las Vegas Valley.