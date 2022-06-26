LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The City of Las Vegas recently announced that the road work being done on Las Vegas Boulevard is nearly complete. And with that comes a big sigh of relief for commuters and business owners.



According to the city, construction on Las Vegas Boulevard is 80 percent complete and for those who work, visit or live around the area it couldn’t come sooner enough.

The construction project has been years in the making and its focus is on improving the 2.5-mile stretch from Stewart to Sahara Avenues. That includes roads near Fremont Street all the way to the strip. However, with it comes massive congestion and road headaches for commuters while disrupting foot traffic at the same time. Also limiting parking for those that want to go to their favorite stores or restaurants.

“I lost a lot of business,” said Felix Arellano, owner of Viva Las Arepas.

It’s still unknown when the construction will be 100 percent complete, but if you drive down las vegas blvd, you can already tell there will be more room for cars and people along with smoother roads to drive on.