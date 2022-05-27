LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the 100 deadliest days of the year on local roadways, according to law enforcement agencies.

Safety leaders say the 100 days between the holiday weekend and Labor Day are typically when most deadly crashes are reported.

Last year, traffic fatalities were the highest they’ve been in 16 years and continue to increase.

Lt. Brian Zink with the Clark County School District Police department says impairment is one of the top contributing factors and urges parents to talk to their teens about roadway safety.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m 16, 17, 18, 95-years-old, I should not get behind the wheel when I’m impaired and if you think you’re possibly impaired, there is a good chance that you are,” Lt. Zink said.

Rideshare company Lyft is offering a discount code during the Memorial Day weekend. “SmartRide 2022” will get customers $5 off a ride.