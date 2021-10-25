Roadway expansion project to help eliminate growing pains in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County road construction crews are starting the widening project of Fort Apache south of Warm Springs.

Joe Garcia lives in Rhodes Ranch, and he knows the attention that is needed on Ft. Apache.

“It will just be so much better and safer,” Garcia says. “The improvement is worth the wait.”

Now through the summer months, the busy road between Warm Springs and Huntington Cove will be a construction zone.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones say 17,000 drivers take the street daily

“We know the Southwest Valley is growing faster than any other part of town right now,” says Commissioner Jones. “If you have driven Fort Apache you know it is a mess, there is only one lane in each direction, there is no bike lanes, there is no sidewalks.”

It will soon go from two lanes to four and have bike lanes.

Commissioner Jones says he knows the construction project will create headaches.

“It will be a great project once it gets done, but I am not going to pretend it is not going to be painful for the next several months,” he adds.

As the more than $6M project finishes up, Jones suggests drivers use alternate routes such as Durango.

Garcia says all the work is needed.

“You have work being done on Durango, we’ll I will go down to Buffalo you go down to Buffalo, they are working on Buffalo,” he adds. “It will be worth it. “

The third phase of roadway construction will begin on Blue Diamond once the Ft. Apache area of the project finishes up.