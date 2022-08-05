Cars buried in mud and debris in the parking area at Furnace Creek. (National Park Service)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 1,000 people — half of them visitors — remained stuck in Death Valley National Park late Friday afternoon after substantial flooding closed roadways into and out of the popular natural attraction on the California-Nevada border.

The California Department of Transportation said at around 4 p.m. that it could take 4-6 hours to open a road on Highway 190 toward the east of the park to allow an exit.

Vehicles stuck in debris at the Inn at Death Valley. (National Park Service)

The news release from the National Park Service said about 500 of those unable to leave were staff and that it was assessing the “extensiveness of the situation.”

No injuries have been reported, but about 60 vehicles belonging to staff and visitors were buried in mud and debris at the Inn at Death Valley.

Flood waters from heavy rains pushed dumpsters into parked vehicles, causing them to collide. Many facilities, including hotel rooms and business offices were flooded, the release said.

The annual average rainfall for the park is 1.9 inches; the area received 1.46 inches at Furnace Creek. The Cow Creek Water system, which provides water to residents and offices in the Cow Creek area of the park, has failed, the release said. A major break in the water line was caused by the flooding.

The break in the line is being repaired, and the rest of the line is being inspected.

More information and updates are at nps.gov/deva or at the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Death Valley National Park.