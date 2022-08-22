LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home.

The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”

The bird was captured by North Las Vegas Animal Protection Services near Las Vegas and E. Lake Mead boulevards.

North Las Vegas animal protection services captures roadrunner. (Credit: NLVPD)

According to police, the bird became tangled in some trash that was caught in a bush. Although the bird had no apparent signs of injury, it was taken to a bird veterinarian to be checked. The bird was given fluids and will be released back into the wild.

Roadrunners walk and run on the ground, rarely flying. They will typically try to outrun any predators, such as hawks and coyotes. However, it’s one of the few birds fast enough to capture and kill a rattlesnake.

Animal Protection Services said if you ever see a wild animal in distress, don’t touch the animal, report it to authorities. They also want to remind people that littering is against the law and can harm local wildlife.