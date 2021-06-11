Road safety, community impact discussed on six-month anniversary of tragic event that killed local cyclists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today marks the six-month anniversary of the December 10, 2020 tragedy where five local cyclists lost their lives.

The Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition (SNVBC), Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, and family members of crash victims hosted an event on Friday, June 11 at 4 p.m. to discuss the impact this tragic event had on the community, along with efforts to improve road safety.

The five local cyclists who lost their lives were:

Aksoy Ahmet, 48

Michael Murray, 57

Gerrard Nieva, 41

Erin Ray, 39

Tom Trauger, 57

Advocacy work to improve communication with victim’s families following a tragedy will also be discussed.

EVENT ATTENDEES: