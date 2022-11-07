Drivers should use caution on Beatty Cutoff Road due to multiple sections of missing pavement. (National Park Service photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The roads between the tourism-driven community of Beatty, Nevada, and Death Valley National Park reopened Monday afternoon, according to a park spokeswoman.

Daylight Pass Road and the Beatty Cutoff had been closed since Aug. 5 due to record-setting rainfall that caused flash floods across the park. Only limited access for residents and park employees had been allowed until today. Standard passenger cars can use the road, but drivers should be cautious due to short gravel sections.

A section of the main road through Death Valley — CA-190 — remains closed. A 400-foot section of pavement was lost between Panamint Valley Road and town Pass. An alternate route has taken traffic to CA-190 via Emigrant Canyon Road.

A map on the Death Valley National Park website shows open roads in green. More information available at https://www.nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Crews had hoped to have the roads to Beatty reopened ahead of the Death Valley 49ers Annual Encampment event, which started today.

“We are so excited to reopen the road to our neighbors in Beatty!” Superintendent Mike Reynolds said. “Visitors now have easier access to lodging and supplies in this important park gateway community.”

Federal Highways Administration contractors cut out damaged pavement, removed large amounts of debris from the road surface and filled in shoulders and missing road sections. The contractors will repave damaged sections early in 2023, but the road will remain open during that construction.