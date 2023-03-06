A “person of interest” in a road rage incident is shown in this photo released on Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a person of interest in the investigation of a road rage incident on Feb. 22.

A photo of a man standing in traffic was released Monday by Metro’s Enterprise Area Command.

“The subject was seen as a passenger in a gray 2010-2019 Ford Taurus, and has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm,” according to police.

If you can identify the man in the picture, please contact Detective W. Smith at W14848S@LVMPD.COM. Reference event number LLV230200073787.

No additional information is available at this time.

If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers with any info you may have at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.