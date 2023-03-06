LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a person of interest in the investigation of a road rage incident on Feb. 22.
A photo of a man standing in traffic was released Monday by Metro’s Enterprise Area Command.
“The subject was seen as a passenger in a gray 2010-2019 Ford Taurus, and has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm,” according to police.
If you can identify the man in the picture, please contact Detective W. Smith at W14848S@LVMPD.COM. Reference event number LLV230200073787.
No additional information is available at this time.
If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers with any info you may have at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.