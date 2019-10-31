Road rage incident ends at Henderson Target

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — There’s a police presence in Henderson near S. Green Valley Parkway and W. Horizon Ridge. According to officers, everything started as a road rage incident around 11 a.m. at an unknown location.

However, the disagreement spilled over into the Target parking lot located in the 600 block of S. Green Valley Parkway. The two people were detained so they could be questioned.

The scene was also secured, and no threats were made to the business or any other surrounding people.

Police are questioning them at this time and as of right now there have been no arrests.