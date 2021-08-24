Road projects at Sahara and the Strip, and on East Desert Inn slowing traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are some slowdowns on the Strip today because of a construction project.

Through Wednesday at 6 p.m., traffic from Las Vegas Boulevard near Sahara will be taken down to one lane in either direction.

A detour is set up today to enter the Sahara Casino from Paradise Road while the main entrance is closed.

Drivers are encouraged to find other ways to get around the slowdowns.

And heads up for those of you who take Desert Inn on your daily commute, it closed in both directions from Sandhill Road to Boulder Highway now through Saturday for a construction project.

Drivers are asked to used alternate routes.