Road project to affect intersection of Eastern, Washington Nov. 30-Dec. 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eastern Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in each direction at Washington Avenue starting on Nov. 30 and continuing until Dec. 11, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The lane closures will be in effect from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday.

A $1.45 million project will reconfigure all four corners of the intersection, widening sidewalks and installing new overhead traffic poles to match the new lane alignments. Construction is scheduled to finish by March 2020, according to NDOT.

This phase of the project involves electrical conduit trenching.

NDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone.