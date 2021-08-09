Road paving project causes major traffic headaches near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Major construction is causing traffic headaches near the Las Vegas Strip. The road paving project stretches from Sahara to Elvis Presley Boulevard.

There’s an influx of vehicles when people come to work and when they leave, and earlier Monday, drivers waited quite a while, as traffic was down to one lane.

“It’s a nightmare, trying to find parking, trying to do anything,” said Rex Britt, visiting from Arizona. “…Be patient. It is a nightmare, and they are not, I don’t see anyone out here directing traffic, helping maybe move it along.”

Expect delays on the Strip! Road paving project reduces traffic down to one lane each direction between Elvis Presley and Sahara on the Strip. Major backups @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ZVNMVxkna6 — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) August 9, 2021

The north end of the Strip resembled something akin to a parking lot.

“There’s a lot of traffic; definitely a lot of traffic, long waiting times,” recounted Natasha Alston, visiting from North Carolina.

It’s part of a bigger project, with this portion set to last through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Crews are repaving, which is why the northbound lanes are closed.

Over the next several months, work will take place all the way to the 215 Beltway. Components include traffic signal upgrades, new street lighting and pedestrian crossing improvements.

Even cab drivers know to avoid the area, especially now.

“I avoid to come to here,” said taxi driver Delphic Kappni. “I do the back roads.”

Resorts World Drive and Genting Boulevard are providing some relief.

“Yea, Waze, there is a better way,” Alexis Garcia, visiting from Oregon, told 8 News Now.

Plugging your destination into an app like Waze may get you through the area a bit faster.

“It is very hot, sweaty, ready to go,” said Alston.

People who sat in it Monday say to pack your patience.

“Avoid the area,” Britt urged.

Desert Inn, Paradise and Convention Center are other routes you can take, too. Be aware, though, that the Magic Fashion Trade Show is underway now and runs through Wednesday. You may see increased traffic by the Convention Center.