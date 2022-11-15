LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction and repairs have been happening along Charleston Boulevard east of Las Vegas Boulevard for a while. However, a new project promises to enhance the road to Rancho Drive.

For over 14 years Mayra Murcia has been operating her pet grooming business on Charleston

Boulevard near 15th Street. However, she claims current construction along the corridor has been a nightmare.

“Some customers think we are closing because the street has a lot of issues,” Murcia said. “In two years I don’t see nothing nice here. The only thing I see is that I don’t have customers.”

The City of Las Vegas has been doing utility and road improvements along Charleston Boulevard from Maryland Parkway to Boulder Highway since October 2021.

According to RTC of Southern Nevada’s Seeing Orange website, the project is expected to be complete next month.

The news is a big relief for Murcia who said her business has been barely surviving due to the pandemic.

“Before it takes me 15 minutes to get here now it takes me about 35 minutes,” she added.

However, as one project wraps up, another one is about to begin.

A $38.5 million project according to the City of Las Vegas will focus on pavement, widened sidewalks with trees, and street lights among other things. The project is expected to stretch from Rancho Drive to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

“The project is good and they can do it very fast that’s good but when they take so long it really hurts us all,” Murcia said.

The new project is funded by the regional transportation commission and the city of las vegas which hopes to highlight a new medical district including valley hospital, UMC, and UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine.

“I believe it if they say it but I just hope they do it fast,” she added.

According to the City of Las Vegas the new 18-month project is expected to begin in 2023. No official completion date was provided.