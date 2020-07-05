Road improvement project on Jones begins Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction begins Monday, July 6 on a nearly $6 million road improvement project along two miles of Jones Boulevard.

The upgrades from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will start at Smoke Ranch Road and work southbound, ending at Upland Boulevard. There will be lane restrictions in place through the construction process.

That 2-mile stretch of a bumpy ride will soon become smooth for drivers.

Photo Courtesy: NDOT

Those who live nearby say the upgrades are long over due.

“I exercise and I run these streets. I’ve lived in this area for ten years and these streets are a disaster,” Las Vegas resident Jimmy Melville said. “From what I’ve learned, they are going to repave them, the sidewalks, everything which is great!”

Pedestrians will notice new handicap accessible curbs and crosswalks. Pedestrian-activated crosswalks will be installed at Carmen Boulevard, Carl Avenue and Eugene Avenue.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the work zone, observe construction signage and take alternative detour routes, if possible.

Crews will be working from 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The project is expected to finish in January 2021.