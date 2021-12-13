Road construction projects mean improvements for many downtown Las Vegas streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re going to be driving in the downtown Las Vegas area, there are some more closures coming to the area for road construction.

A road closure will begin Monday on California Avenue for improvements from Commerce Street to Third Street. It will include new pavement, driveways, trees, and street lights.

It’s a $3.8 million project to help with the traffic and pedestrian flow through the corridor.

There will be lane restrictions in the area until the summer.

Another closure will be the Las Vegas Boulevard off-ramp from southbound 515/95. This will coincide with the reopening of Casino Center Boulevard off-ramp from southbound 515/95.

This is a $40 million rehabilitation project that is about one-third completed.

Another project underway through Jan. 8 involves new water and sewer infrastructure being installed on Carson Avenue, east of Las Vegas Boulevard. Carson reopens daily at 4 p.m.

This construction is all part of the Las Vegas Boulevard improvement project to replace pipes and traffic signals that have been around for decades.

This is one of the largest roadway projects in the history of the city of Las Vegas.