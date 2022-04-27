LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With less than 24 hours away, crews continued to work on the red carpet and stage for the NFL Draft 2022, impacting traffic flow in the area Wednesday.

Cars moved slowly on the Las Vegas Strip, particularly on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, as crews and cranes were visible in front of what will be the NFL Draft stage and red carpet.

NFL Draft Road Closures planned

Road closures are expected on the Las Vegas Strip starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. through Friday at 11:59 p.m. Las Vegas Boulevard will be completely shut off to traffic between Bellagio Drive and Flamingo Road as thousands of fans and visitors are expected to crowd the Strip for the NFL Draft festivities.

For those planning to attend Day 1 of the NFL Draft events Thursday, plan your route and avoid driving in the area as congestion is expected.