LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say.

According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The closures will start around 11 p.m. and will last until 6 a.m. the following morning.

No information has been given regarding what is being filmed.