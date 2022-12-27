LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorists will need to plan their route on New Year’s Eve if it involves going anywhere near Las Vegas Boulevard which will close to traffic by 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the approximate times the closures will begin on New Year’s Eve.

5 p.m. Nevada State Police and NDOT will begin closing I-15 ramps in both directions at Flamingo.

6:30 p.m. The closure of Las Vegas Boulevard will begin with the closure of roads and driveways to properties. This will occur between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

8 p.m. Las Vegas Boulevard will be completely closed to vehicle traffic.

2 a.m. (Jan. 1, 2023) All closed roads will begin reopening.



Motorists should expect traffic delays as the closures take place.