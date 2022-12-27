LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorists will need to plan their route on New Year’s Eve if it involves going anywhere near Las Vegas Boulevard which will close to traffic by 8 p.m.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the approximate times the closures will begin on New Year’s Eve.
- 5 p.m.
- Nevada State Police and NDOT will begin closing I-15 ramps in both directions at Flamingo.
- 6:30 p.m.
- The closure of Las Vegas Boulevard will begin with the closure of roads and driveways to properties. This will occur between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.
- 8 p.m.
- Las Vegas Boulevard will be completely closed to vehicle traffic.
- 2 a.m. (Jan. 1, 2023)
- All closed roads will begin reopening.
Motorists should expect traffic delays as the closures take place.