LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley intersection due to construction related to the Las Vegas Valley Water District Centennial Reservoir.

From Tuesday, Dec. 27 through the end of January 2023, LVVWD will perform work at the northwest corner of North Fort Apache Road and West Centennial Parkway.

Northbound and southbound lanes on North Fort Apache Road north and South of West Centennial Parkway will experience periodic lane restrictions and road closures, Mondays from 7 a.m. until Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.

The roads will be fully open outside of these hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use North Durango Drive or North Hualapai for northbound and southbound travel.