Road closed due to crash between vehicle, bicycle in southeast valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car_crash_generic_700_1445018686048.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash with a sedan at Tropicana and Sandhill Road in the southeast valley Monday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:57 p.m.

Police say the man was transported to Sunrise Trauma, but his condition is not life-threatening.

They do not suspect impairment in the driver of the Kia sedan.

Tropicana is closed between Sandhill and Pearl Street as the investigation continues. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories