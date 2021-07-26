Road closed due to crash between vehicle, bicycle in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash with a sedan at Tropicana and Sandhill Road in the southeast valley Monday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:57 p.m.

Police say the man was transported to Sunrise Trauma, but his condition is not life-threatening.

They do not suspect impairment in the driver of the Kia sedan.

Tropicana is closed between Sandhill and Pearl Street as the investigation continues. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.