Road closures for Life is Beautiful festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have announced road closures and parking lot use ahead of the Life is Beautiful festival coming up on September 20. Set up for the festival begins on Tuesday, September 3.

Road closures begin on September 10th and they are as follows:

Sept. 10 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Mesquite Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street

Sept. 11 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

6th Street from Stewart Avenue to Mesquite Avenue

7th Street from Stewart Avenue to Mesquite Avenue

Sept. 13 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

8th Street from Carson Avenue to Fremont Street

10th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue

Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

9th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue

Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Ogden Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to 7th Street

6th Street from Ogden Avenue to Stewart Avenue

Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

7th Street from Ogden Avenue to Stewart Avenue

Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Ogden Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street

Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Ogden Avenue from 9th Street to 11th Street

Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Carson Avenue from 7th Street to 11th Street

7th Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue

8th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue

9th Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue

10th Street from Carson Avenue to Fremont Street

Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Fremont Street from 6th Street to 11th Street

Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Carson Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street

7th Street from Bridger Avenue to Carson Avenue

6th Street from Bridger Avenue to Ogden Avenue

Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street (pedestrian access only; no thru traffic)

Parking lots will also be closed in the area. Those closures include:

The Zappos Parking Lot

Sept. 11 to 27

The Llama Lot

Sept. 12 to 26

John E. Carson Parking Lot

Sept. 13 to 24

Backstage Bar & Billiards Parking Lot

Sept. 16 to 24

The Downtowner Parking Lot

Sept. 16 to 25

El Cortez Cabana Suites Parking Lot

Sept. 16 to 25

El Cortez Paid Parking Lot

Sept. 17 to 23

Place on 7th Parking Lot

Sept. 17 to 24

Post Office Parking Lot

Sept. 20 to 23

Bus routes will have detours during and in the weeks leading up to the festival. Those changes can be found on the RTC Website.