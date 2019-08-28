Road closures for Life is Beautiful festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have announced road closures and parking lot use ahead of the Life is Beautiful festival coming up on September 20. Set up for the festival begins on Tuesday, September 3.
Road closures begin on September 10th and they are as follows:
Sept. 10 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Mesquite Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street
Sept. 11 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
6th Street from Stewart Avenue to Mesquite Avenue
7th Street from Stewart Avenue to Mesquite Avenue
Sept. 13 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.
8th Street from Carson Avenue to Fremont Street
10th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue
Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
9th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue
Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.
Ogden Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to 7th Street
6th Street from Ogden Avenue to Stewart Avenue
Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.
7th Street from Ogden Avenue to Stewart Avenue
Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Ogden Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street
Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.
Ogden Avenue from 9th Street to 11th Street
Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Carson Avenue from 7th Street to 11th Street
7th Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue
8th Street from Fremont Street to Ogden Avenue
9th Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue
10th Street from Carson Avenue to Fremont Street
Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.
Fremont Street from 6th Street to 11th Street
Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Carson Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street
7th Street from Bridger Avenue to Carson Avenue
6th Street from Bridger Avenue to Ogden Avenue
Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street (pedestrian access only; no thru traffic)
Parking lots will also be closed in the area. Those closures include:
The Zappos Parking Lot
Sept. 11 to 27
The Llama Lot
Sept. 12 to 26
John E. Carson Parking Lot
Sept. 13 to 24
Backstage Bar & Billiards Parking Lot
Sept. 16 to 24
The Downtowner Parking Lot
Sept. 16 to 25
El Cortez Cabana Suites Parking Lot
Sept. 16 to 25
El Cortez Paid Parking Lot
Sept. 17 to 23
Place on 7th Parking Lot
Sept. 17 to 24
Post Office Parking Lot
Sept. 20 to 23
Bus routes will have detours during and in the weeks leading up to the festival. Those changes can be found on the RTC Website.