Road closures, festivities for Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series 5K, 10K, and half-marathon will take place this weekend in downtown Las Vegas and on the Las Vegas Strip. Road closures for the event will begin on Saturday morning and will continue until Sunday night.

Closures for the 5K run will start from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Below is a list of Saturday closures.

(KLAS)

Closures for the 10K and half-marathon will begin Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and roads will reopen at 11:45 p.m. that evening. Below is a list of Sunday closures.

10K and half-marathon courses.

Saturday’s race will conclude with a Saturday Night Festival and Symphonic Rockshow in the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. For more information about the weekend event and festivities, visit this link.