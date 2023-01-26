LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be lane restrictions and closures in the northwest valley as the Las Vegas Valley Water District continues construction of the LVVWD Centennial Reservoir.

From Monday, Jan. 30 through Thursday, Feb. 16, there will be lane restrictions and road closures at the northwest corner of North Fort Apache Road and West Centennial Parkway, LVVWD said.

Mondays from 7 a.m. until Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., there will be lane restrictions on the westbound and eastbound lanes on West Centennial Parkway near North Fort Apache Road. There will also be full road closures on North Fort Apache Road between West Centennial Parkway and Azure Drive.

The roads will be fully open outside of these hours, according to the LVVWD.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use North Durango Drive or North Hualapai Way for northbound and southbound travel.