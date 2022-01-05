Road closures announced surrounding memorial service for former Sen. Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police have released new details about upcoming road closures this Friday and Saturday around the resort corridor and downtown due to dignitary travel for the late Sen. Harry Reid’s memorial service.

The memorial is taking place at the Smith Center at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Due to President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attending, along with former President Barack Obama, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, several roads will be closed on and off both Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, according to police, expect road closures on Russell Road near the Harry Reid International Airport, the airport connector, I-215 to I-15, and I-15 to Spring Mountain Road, at some point between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m.

On Saturday, expect road closures on I-15 from Spring Mountain Road to the Spaghetti Bowl, at some point between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m. and again at some point between 12 and 3 p.m.,

It is normal during Presidential visits for police to not release exact times of travel or exact routes due to security concerns.

Air travel will also be affected for a short time when President Biden arrives and departs from Reid International. However, arrival and departure times have not been made public at this time.