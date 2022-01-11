Road closures announced for MLK parade on Monday, Jan. 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 17.

The parade route will be along Fourth Street and as a result road closures in the area will start around 6 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

The following roads will be closed: Fourth Street from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue and all side streets in between. Also note, staging is on Coolidge, Hoover, and Gass avenues from Casino Center to Las Vegas Boulevard.

See the map below.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and is part of a week-long celebration. You can get more information on some of the events on this website.