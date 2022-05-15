Las Vegas (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard has been closed in both directions from Carson to Ogden Avenue due to police activity.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, around 8:45 a.m. officers responded to a suicidal man near a pedestrian bridge that runs on the third level of the Neonopolis over Fremont street, to a parking garage at 4th Street and Carson Avenue.

Police attempt to deescalate the situation on Fremont Street.

Police say that officers have tried to establish a dialogue with the man, and deescalate the situation. SWAT has reportedly responded to the incident.

