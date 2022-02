LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have closed off a road after a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place on Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway just after 12:30 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

East Flamingo will be closed in both directions between Maryland Parkway and Escondido Street pending the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.