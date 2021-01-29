Road closed due to single-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the scene of a crash near Tropicana and Decatur in southwest Las Vegas. Westbound Tropicana is closed between Decatur and Edmond.
Police say the crash involved one vehicle. Preliminary information indicates the driver drove off the road and crashed into a large boulder, flipping the vehicle. It is unknown why this happened.
Impairment is suspected, according to authorities. The driver may possibly be in critical condition, with police citing a medical condition or narcotic consumption.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.