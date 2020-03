NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver was killed in a fatal crash at Decatur and Craig in North Las Vegas Tuesday evening. Police say two vehicles were involved.

Decatur is closed in both directions between Craig and Camino Del Rancho, per RTC Southern Nevada. Avoid the area.

#FASTALERT



3/17/2020 8:54 PM



Due to a Crash

Decatur Blvd is Closed in Both Directions

between Craig and Camino Del Rancho

Use Other Directions — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 18, 2020

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.