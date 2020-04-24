Metro investigating fatal crash involving RTC bus in south Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an RTC bus near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway. The incident occurred around 8:53 p.m.

According to authorities, a passenger exciting the bus fell under the vehicle’s rear tires and was struck. The individual sustained fatal injuries.

Metro’s fatal detail is on scene investigating.

All lanes of Silverado Ranch between Maryland and Bermuda Road are closed. Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.