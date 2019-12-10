Road closed after fatal auto v. pedestrian collision in northwest Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating a fatal auto versus pedestrian collision that occurred in the northwest Valley near Craig Road and Jadestone Avenue Monday night.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Eastbound Craig and North Rainbow Boulevard will be shut down until the hours between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

There is no other information about the vehicles and/or drivers involved at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.