LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Republican National Committee (RNC) opened an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community Center on Wednesday.

This is the second community center opened by the RNC in Las Vegas, alongside its Hispanic Community Center.

“The RNC’s community centers are part of a multi-million dollar outreach effort to engage with voters in targeted communities,” a release read.

The RNC opened an AAPI Community Center in Las Vegas Wednesday. (KLAS)

The community center is located at 5420 Spring Mountain Road, Unit 106B.