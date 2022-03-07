LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rising gas prices across the country are making it difficult for those who rely on driving for their income, such as rideshare or taxi drivers.

Many rideshare drivers are hoping that customer ride destinations will be convenient to help them save on fuel costs.

An Uber driver who asked not to be identified told 8 News Now that he is not making enough money to afford fuel.

“My car, with it being an SUV, I have to use premium gas, and gas has gone up to five dollars a gallon,” the driver said. “At this point, I can only keep doing this for so many hours a day because if I don’t make enough, I can’t even pay for fuel.”

The driver said he’s spending $60 to $80 per day, and because the job is his only source of income, he has to drive seven days a week for over 12 hours to try to break even.

“We only receive 50 percent of each fare that we take, so if we can get more of a percentage it would be useful for us to continue doing this,” he said.

Cassius Ware, another Uber driver, said that despite gas prices increasing, he is looking for ways to make his rides cost efficient.

“You know, you set a budget, and let’s say $30 for gas and hey, you drive that,” Ware said. “The longer the trip that I can get on the freeway saves a lot of gas.”

Despite the prices rising every day, Ware said he thinks this will balance out in the coming months.

8 News Now also reached out to AAA about the rise in gas prices, and was told that was the price of crude oil goes up, so will the price of gas.